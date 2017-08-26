TROPICS UPDATE: Harvey weakens, Watching another tropical system possible near us

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As of Saturday evening, Harvey has now lost its "hurricane" status and is now a tropical storm hovering over south Texas with torrential rains and winds up to 65 MPH.

Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to continue to weaken, as the updated track from the National Hurricane Center keeps the storm over land, limiting its fuel from the warm ocean waters in the Gulf of Mexico. Rain totals are still expected to be over a foot in some areas as this system stays over the area through the next few days.

Closer to home, we are keeping our eye on a low pressure system over central Florida. It is expected to track northeast into the Atlantic Ocean. This is where the NHC estimates that it has a 40-50% chance of becoming a tropical storm. It would be named "Irma."

Whether it becomes a storm or not, it is expected to stay off the coast. However, it could be close enough to our coast by Monday afternoon to cause higher rip currents, increased coastal clouds and isolated showers.

You can always track the tropics with our Tropical tracker feature on the WMBF First Alert Weather App

