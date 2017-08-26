One dead after motorcycle accident in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened on Sims Reach Road around 1:00 Saturday afternoon, according to LCpl. Matt Southern with SCHP.

The victim was driving southbound on Sims Reach Road on his motorcycle when he ran off the road and stuck a guardrail.

The victim was wearing a helmet, but was pronounced dead on scene. The identity of the victim has not been released yet.

Check back with WMBF News for more information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.