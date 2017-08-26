One dead after motorcycle accident in Williamsburg County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One dead after motorcycle accident in Williamsburg County

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened on Sims Reach Road around 1:00 Saturday afternoon, according to LCpl. Matt Southern with SCHP.

The victim was driving southbound on Sims Reach Road on his motorcycle when he ran off the road and stuck a guardrail.

The victim was wearing a helmet, but was pronounced dead on scene.  The identity of the victim has not been released yet.

