UPDATE: Marina Inn possible bomb threat cleared by police; nothi - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

breaking

UPDATE: Marina Inn possible bomb threat cleared by police; nothing suspicious was found

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Multiple departments responded to a report of a possible bomb threat Saturday at the Marina Inn at Grande Dunes in Myrtle Beach, confirms Captain Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The call came in around 4:15 PM , and the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded as well as North Myrtle Beach Police and K-9 units. 

The scene was cleared around 6:30 PM, and according to Captain Crosby, officers did not find anything that would have been deemed suspicious. 

The Marina Inn is located on Amalfi Place off of Highway 17.

The Grand Strand PRIDE 2017 Business Expo and Gala was scheduled for 4:00 to 7:00 tonight at the Marina Inn. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    UPDATE: Marina Inn possible bomb threat cleared by police; nothing suspicious was found

    UPDATE: Marina Inn possible bomb threat cleared by police; nothing suspicious was found

    Saturday, August 26 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-08-26 22:43:35 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Multiple departments responded to a report of a possible bomb threat Saturday at the Marina Inn at Grande Dunes in Myrtle Beach, confirms Captain Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.The call came in around 4:15 PM , and the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded as well as North Myrtle Beach Police and K-9 units. The scene was cleared around 6:30 PM, and according to Captain Crosby, officers did not find anything that would have been deemed suspicious. 

    More >>

    Multiple departments responded to a report of a possible bomb threat Saturday at the Marina Inn at Grande Dunes in Myrtle Beach, confirms Captain Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.The call came in around 4:15 PM , and the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded as well as North Myrtle Beach Police and K-9 units. The scene was cleared around 6:30 PM, and according to Captain Crosby, officers did not find anything that would have been deemed suspicious. 

    More >>

  • One dead after motorcycle accident in Williamsburg County

    One dead after motorcycle accident in Williamsburg County

    Saturday, August 26 2017 5:36 PM EDT2017-08-26 21:36:44 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday afternoon. The accident happened on Sims Reach Road around 1:00 Saturday afternoon, according to LCpl. Matt Southern with SCHP. The victim was driving southbound on Sims Reach Road on his motorcycle when he ran off the road and stuck a guardrail. The victim was wearing a helmet, but was pronounced dead on scene.  

    More >>

    The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday afternoon. The accident happened on Sims Reach Road around 1:00 Saturday afternoon, according to LCpl. Matt Southern with SCHP. The victim was driving southbound on Sims Reach Road on his motorcycle when he ran off the road and stuck a guardrail. The victim was wearing a helmet, but was pronounced dead on scene.  

    More >>

  • Florence County Sheriff's Office seeking information after two people were shot at a nightclub early Saturday

    Florence County Sheriff's Office seeking information after two people were shot at a nightclub early Saturday

    Saturday, August 26 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-08-26 19:25:28 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    Two people are recovering after being shot at a Florence County night club early Saturday morning. According to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 2:15 AM Saturday at Club Equator on Pamplico Highway. Two victims were shot inside the club and were transported to the hospital where they are receiving treatment. 

    More >>

    Two people are recovering after being shot at a Florence County night club early Saturday morning. According to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 2:15 AM Saturday at Club Equator on Pamplico Highway. Two victims were shot inside the club and were transported to the hospital where they are receiving treatment. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly