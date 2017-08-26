UPDATE: Marina Inn possible bomb threat cleared by police; nothing suspicious was found

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Multiple departments responded to a report of a possible bomb threat Saturday at the Marina Inn at Grande Dunes in Myrtle Beach, confirms Captain Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The call came in around 4:15 PM , and the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded as well as North Myrtle Beach Police and K-9 units.

The scene was cleared around 6:30 PM, and according to Captain Crosby, officers did not find anything that would have been deemed suspicious.

The Marina Inn is located on Amalfi Place off of Highway 17.

The Grand Strand PRIDE 2017 Business Expo and Gala was scheduled for 4:00 to 7:00 tonight at the Marina Inn.

