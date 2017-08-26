Police responding to possible bomb threat at Marina Inn at Grande Dunes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police are responding to a possible bomb threat at the Marina Inn at Grande Dunes in Myrtle Beach, confirms Captain Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The Marina Inn is located on Amalfi Place off of Highway 17.

The Grand Strand PRIDE 2017 Business Expo and Gala is scheduled for 4:00 to 7:00 tonight at the Marina Inn.

Details are extremely limited at this time, we have a crew headed to the scene. Stick with us as we work to get more information.

