Police responding to possible bomb threat at Marina Inn at Grande Dunes

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday afternoon. The accident happened on Sims Reach Road around 1:00 Saturday afternoon, according to LCpl. Matt Southern with SCHP. The victim was driving southbound on Sims Reach Road on his motorcycle when he ran off the road and stuck a guardrail. The victim was wearing a helmet, but was pronounced dead on scene.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday afternoon. The accident happened on Sims Reach Road around 1:00 Saturday afternoon, according to LCpl. Matt Southern with SCHP. The victim was driving southbound on Sims Reach Road on his motorcycle when he ran off the road and stuck a guardrail. The victim was wearing a helmet, but was pronounced dead on scene.More >>
Police are responding to a possible bomb threat at Marina Inn at Grande Dunes in Myrtle Beach, confirms Captain Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Details are extremely limited at this time, we have a crew headed to the scene. Stick with us as we work to get more information. \More >>
Police are responding to a possible bomb threat at Marina Inn at Grande Dunes in Myrtle Beach, confirms Captain Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Details are extremely limited at this time, we have a crew headed to the scene. Stick with us as we work to get more information. \More >>
Two people are recovering after being shot at a Florence County night club early Saturday morning. According to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 2:15 AM Saturday at Club Equator on Pamplico Highway. Two victims were shot inside the club and were transported to the hospital where they are receiving treatment.More >>
Two people are recovering after being shot at a Florence County night club early Saturday morning. According to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 2:15 AM Saturday at Club Equator on Pamplico Highway. Two victims were shot inside the club and were transported to the hospital where they are receiving treatment.More >>
Thirty-one South Carolinians have volunteered their time to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey. According to a news release from the Red Cross, The Palmetto South Carolina Region has deployed 31 volunteers to areas affected by Harvey. More than 125 Red Cross emergency response vehicles are activated, and 3 of those vehicles are from South Carolina. Those emergency response vehicles provide ready-to-eat meals, cots, blankets, and much more to ...More >>
Thirty-one South Carolinians have volunteered their time to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey. According to a news release from the Red Cross, The Palmetto South Carolina Region has deployed 31 volunteers to areas affected by Harvey. More than 125 Red Cross emergency response vehicles are activated, and 3 of those vehicles are from South Carolina. Those emergency response vehicles provide ready-to-eat meals, cots, blankets, and much more to ...More >>
The doors remain closed at CresCom Bank in Conway, as emotional wounds are still sore following Monday's fatal bank robbery that left Katie Skeen and Donna Major dead.More >>
The doors remain closed at CresCom Bank in Conway, as emotional wounds are still sore following Monday's fatal bank robbery that left Katie Skeen and Donna Major dead.More >>
A photo of a dog carrying an entire bag of dog food in Sinton, TX after Hurricane Harvey has gone viral on Facebook. Sinton is outside of Corpus Christi.More >>
A photo of a dog carrying an entire bag of dog food in Sinton, TX after Hurricane Harvey has gone viral on Facebook. Sinton is outside of Corpus Christi.More >>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources have identified the former Columbia fireman who went missing on Lake Murray Friday evening.More >>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources have identified the former Columbia fireman who went missing on Lake Murray Friday evening.More >>
A teenager died Friday night in custody in an Akron police vehicle.More >>
A teenager died Friday night in custody in an Akron police vehicle.More >>
When used for the right reasons GoFundMe accounts are very helpful, but it has also been a source of Internet panhandling. People have been known to use the fundraising website try to raise money for some of the most absurd things, from butt implants to a guy who needs a treadmill so he can run indoors during the winter.More >>
When used for the right reasons GoFundMe accounts are very helpful, but it has also been a source of Internet panhandling. People have been known to use the fundraising website try to raise money for some of the most absurd things, from butt implants to a guy who needs a treadmill so he can run indoors during the winter.More >>