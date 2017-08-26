Florence County Sheriff's Office seeking information after two p - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence County Sheriff's Office seeking information after two people were shot at a nightclub early Saturday

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people are recovering after being shot at a Florence County night club early Saturday morning.

According to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 2:15 AM Saturday at Club Equator on Pamplico Highway.

Two victims were shot inside the club and were transported to the hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call FCSO Investigators at (843)-665-2121 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You do not have to reveal your identity to give information. 

