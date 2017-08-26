Florence County Sheriff's Office seeking information after two people were shot at a nightclub early Saturday

Two people are recovering after being shot at a Florence County night club early Saturday morning. According to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 2:15 AM Saturday at Club Equator on Pamplico Highway. Two victims were shot inside the club and were transported to the hospital where they are receiving treatment.More >>
Thirty-one South Carolinians have volunteered their time to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey. According to a news release from the Red Cross, The Palmetto South Carolina Region has deployed 31 volunteers to areas affected by Harvey. More than 125 Red Cross emergency response vehicles are activated, and 3 of those vehicles are from South Carolina. Those emergency response vehicles provide ready-to-eat meals, cots, blankets, and much more to ...More >>
The doors remain closed at CresCom Bank in Conway, as emotional wounds are still sore following Monday's fatal bank robbery that left Katie Skeen and Donna Major dead.More >>
Graduating firefighters with Horry County Fire Rescue completed recruit training Friday.More >>
Officials with the Myrtle Beach Police Department are reacting to a report that ranks Myrtle Beach as one of the most dangerous cities in the United States.More >>
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.More >>
A photo of a dog carrying an entire bag of dog food in Sinton, TX after Hurricane Harvey has gone viral on Facebook. Sinton is outside of Corpus Christi.More >>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.More >>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal boating accident on Lake Murray Friday evening.More >>
