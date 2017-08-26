South Carolina Red Cross volunteers deployed to Texas following Hurricane Harvey

Volunteers leaving to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey (Source: Red Cross South Carolina Twitter)

SOUTH CAROLINA, SC (WMBF) - Thirty-one South Carolinians have volunteered their time to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

According to a news release from the Red Cross, The Palmetto South Carolina Region has deployed 31 volunteers to areas affected by Harvey.

More than 125 Red Cross emergency response vehicles are activated, and 3 of those vehicles are from South Carolina.

Those emergency response vehicles provide ready-to-eat meals, cots, blankets, and much more to support thousands of people.

Hurricane Harvey is potentially the most devastating hurricane to hit the United States in over a decade.

If you’d like to help, you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

