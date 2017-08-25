Consider This: WMBF will continue to work to reach an agreement with DirecTV

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Recently, I made you aware of the possibility that DirecTV could drop WMBF from their system and I made a commitment to keep you informed about the ongoing negotiations.

We continue to work with them, but as of yet, they have not agreed to a fair deal to keep WMBF on their lineup after Aug. 31.

It wouldn't be the first time DirecTV left their customers in the dark. In fact, since 2015, DirecTV has dropped local channels from their lineup 14 times, affecting millions of viewers.

We regret that DirecTV keeps putting their subscribers in the middle of these negotiations. It should not be your problem. After all, you pay 100 percent of your bill every single month to DirecTV. You should not have to worry about losing WMBF.

We will continue to work to reach an agreement without interruption and continue to keep you informed. You can get the information on this situation at our local commitment.com. And remember, we are free over the air, at wmbfnews.com and on our WMBF news and weather apps.

