Report ranks Myrtle Beach as third most dangerous U.S. city, police officials respond

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Officials with the Myrtle Beach Police Department are reacting to a report that ranks Myrtle Beach as one of the most dangerous cities in the United States.

According to a report from the home security company Safe Wise, Myrtle Beach ranks No. 3 on its list of the 30 Most Dangerous Cities in America for 2017, dropping from No. 2 in 2016.

North Myrtle Beach was listed as No. 23.

According to its annual report, the company received uniformed crime reports from the FBI to establish the rankings.

MBPD officials, however, said the study's methodology doesn't give a clear picture of crime along the Grand Strand because it does not take into consideration the amount of tourists that come into Myrtle Beach each and every day, which skews the data.

On Friday, MBPD Capt. Joey Crosby posted a video on the department’s Facebook page to help clear up the study.

"We are not naive and we understand that our city is not immune to crime, just like many other cities across this country,” Crosby said in the video. “What is vital for our community to know is that your police department has developed an operational plan and plan of action to address the criminal activity that has occurred within our city."

Crosby said the department will continue to be proactive in developing ideas and plans to keep the community safe.

