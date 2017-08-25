Man arrested after NC woman's body found in car alongside small child near Green Sea

A suspect is being held in connection with the shooting death of a woman whose body was found in a car, along with a small child, in the Green Sea area earlier this month.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed an executive order directing state agencies to stop providing funds to any medical practice affiliated with an abortion clinic.More >>
A Grand Strand firefighter was deployed to Texas on Friday to assist with emergency response efforts related to Hurricane Harvey.More >>
The Board of Directors for Santee Cooper is meeting Friday to head immediately into executive session to discuss an "employment matter," according to the company.More >>
Myrtle Beach officials are looking to the residents living around Charlie's Place for ideas as to how to breathe new life into the hotel.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.More >>
President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned Joe Arpaio, former sheriff of Maricopa County, AZ.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
This trick could save you from food poisoning.More >>
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.More >>
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous hurricane toward Texas, while its outer rain band is now swiping parts of the coast, forecasters said Friday afternoon.More >>
Officials say the Pentagon expects soon to ban transgender individuals from joining the military and to consider circumstances in which some currently serving transgender troops could remain in uniform.More >>
Jamoni Merritt, 11, has bounced back two weeks after suffering second-and third-degree burns on 85 percent of her face.More >>
