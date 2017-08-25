Man arrested after NC woman's body found in car alongside small child near Green Sea

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A suspect is being held in connection with the shooting death of a woman whose body was found in a car, along with a small child, in the Green Sea area earlier this month.

According to information from Krystal Dotson, spokesperson for the Horry County Police Department, 27-year-old Jakeem Bryant, 27, of Tabor City, North Carolina, is being held in Columbus County, N.C.

HCPD investigators have warrants for Bryant’s arrest on charges of murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, Dotson said.

On Aug. 15, a baby’s cries led a neighbor to the car at the intersection of Carolina and Church roads. There, the woman was found dead inside.

A Horry County deputy coroner previously identified the victim as Latosha Nicole Lewis, 31, also of Tabor City.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.