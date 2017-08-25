Conway florists tie community together after two bank employees killed

These bows are being displayed throughout Conway to remember the victim's of Monday's deadly bank robbery. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The doors remain closed at CresCom Bank in Conway, as emotional wounds are still sore following Monday's fatal bank robbery that left Katie Skeen and Donna Major dead.

In the midst of grief, the community opened their hearts.

Those who drive on Fourth Avenue will see Daisy Fair Flowers, a community staple known for warming hearts. On Friday, they created a bond one bow at a time.

"We just wanted to come up with something that could help with the healing," said Daved Kinard, general manager of Daisy Fair. "The event that happened on Monday was a tragedy for our community that literally shook everyone to the core."

Kinard decided to pay his respects to the victims by designing bows for each business in the Conway community that could be placed outside their doors. What was originally intended to be a small idea has bloomed for the florist.

"I would have been happy doing a dozen and thought it was a success," Kinard said with a smile. "Before we started today, we were already at 70-something bows."

And as business goes on as usual, people continue to request the free ribbons.

But Kinard isn't alone. Just across the street from CresCom, Kinard's old friend, Steve Jones of Granny's Florists, pays homage as the community continues coming in to grab a bow there as well.

"People would have them just so they could see we support the people at CresCom Bank and just to show them that we love them and care about them, and bring some solidarity to our community," said Jones.

Kaleb Dees has been Donna Major's and her husband's pastor for the past four-and-a-half years.

"We were just in shock, disbelief that it happened and then quickly the grief set in, and then the sadness," Dees said. "Just the overwhelming sadness that we're never going to see her anymore."

However, he's encouraged by the strength the community has displayed since Monday's tragedy.

"I think everybody wants to be able to help, which in situations like this, the only thing you can really do is just pray for the families," Dees said.

Through it all, Kinard's message holds true.

"We all want to do our part and this is what we can do. This is what we sell. This is what we do," he said. "It really makes me so proud when you ride through town, you ride through Main Street, and you see these red, white and blue bows all over the place."

