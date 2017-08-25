Local firefighter deployed to Texas to help with response to Hurricane Harvey

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Grand Strand firefighter was deployed to Texas on Friday to assist with emergency response efforts related to Hurricane Harvey.

According to a press release from Georgetown County, Henry Hulit is a master firefighter/paramedic with Midway Fire Rescue. He was deployed as part of a National Disaster Medical System team. The deployment is scheduled to last one week.

The federally coordinated NDMS consists of doctors, nurses, paramedics and other rescue professionals who work to support state, local, tribal and territorial authorities following disasters and emergencies by supplementing health and medical systems, and response capabilities, the release stated.

Hulit has been activated as part of the NDMS on several previous occasions. He was deployed to New York in November 2012 as part of the response to Hurricane Sandy, spending most of that deployment at Nassau Community College in Garden City, N.Y., where he provided medical assistance in two shelters.

The exact location where Hulit will work in Texas and details about his duties are not currently available, according to the release.

