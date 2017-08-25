Florence County 911 dispatch thanks deputies for ‘going the extra mile’

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County 911 central dispatch and emergency management is thanking its law enforcement officers for going the extra mile after a mother reported that her 7-year-old son was getting bullied.

Shanda George, who has worked at the Florence County 911 dispatch the past 13 years, answered the mother's call.

“The mom called saying her 7-year-old son was walking down the street to a family member’s house and the kids next door were picking on him, and it got to the point where it became physical and actually broke his nose," George said.

George and the 40 other 911 dispatchers’ goal is to always be the calming voice in someone’s storm, no matter how big or small it may be.

“I don’t have any kids, but if I did have children, I could only imagine how she feels as a mother and we just wanted to help her as best as we could,” George said.

Florence County Emergency Management officials asked the deputies who responded to the 911 call, the dispatchers and the family to come together so appreciation could be shown.

"They went that following Sunday to do a well-being check to see the child and saw the mom, and even spoke to the children who beat the little boy up across the street," said George.

The 911 dispatchers are in charge of the first responders when they report to 911 calls.

"They truly make a positive difference in Florence County. The officers, the EMS workers and the fire department members, they always, always do the best that they can," George said.

The 911 dispatch center receives around 600,000 calls a year and Florence County has won 911 Center of the Year a total of three times.

The communications center credits their new C.A.D. system, which lets the dispatchers know where law enforcement is on the maps throughout the county.

