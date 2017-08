The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

View the latest video forecast, interactive weather, hour-by-hour forecasts and more on the WMBF First Alert Weather page

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Beach plans? The risk of rip currents will increase as we move through the weekend.

An area of low pressure is expected to develop off the coast of the Carolinas late this weekend. It will help to bump up our winds, gusting to 20 mph Sunday, in turn kicking up the waves. Seas will turn rough on Sunday with a moderate risk of rip currents and a strong longshore current pulling from north to south.

The breezy conditions linger into early next week with an enhanced rip current risk continuing through Tuesday. Depending on how close the storm system moves by, we may have to increase the chance of showers along the Grand Strand both Sunday and Monday.