Myrtle Beach police arrest two in connection with human trafficking after online ad shows missing girl

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two people have been arrested in connection with a human trafficking case that is being investigated by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

According to information from Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby, Kerry Andrell Lewis, 20, of Fayetteville, N.C., and Julius Larose Riley, 37, of Homestead, Fla., will both face charges in this case.

Online records from the MBPD state that Lewis is charged with prostitution and trafficking in persons, while Riley faces counts of trafficking in persons and willfully resisting arrest.

Officers began investigating after receiving information that the family of a missing female juvenile, from North Carolina, saw ads on a social media site advertising the juvenile, according to Crosby.

Law enforcement officers were able to locate the missing juvenile and reunite her with her family.

