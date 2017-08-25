Myrtle Beach police arrest two in connection for human trafficking after online ad shows missing girl

Two people have been arrested in connection with a human trafficking case that is being investigated by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
The obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer, the man accused of kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis and obstructing the investigation into her disappearance, is scheduled to begin on Monday.More >>
Kmart announced Thursday that the store at 1610 Church Street in Conway is among the 28 stores closing in November, and liquidation sales could begin as early as next week. The Conway store is scheduled to close in mid-November.More >>
Conway police have identified a man and woman are suspects in the armed robbery of a liquor store on Fourth Avenue on Tuesday evening. Jada Dannielle Rogers, 20, and Vincent Scott Rosenzweig are wanted in connection with the robbery. Police say Rogers is 5-feet-4-inches tall and 100 pounds in weight, and Rosenzweig is 6-feet-2-inches tall and 180 pounds in weight.More >>
The Conway Police Department is investigating a report of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the area of Sawyer Street in Conway in May 2017.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.More >>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
As of 2 p.m., Harvey was located at 27.2 North, 96.4 West, or about 85 miles east, southeast of Corpus Christi, TX, with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph with higher gusts.More >>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”More >>
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 3 hurricane toward Texas, while its outer rain band is now swiping parts of the coast, forecasters said Friday afternoon.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness will hold a news conference regarding Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>