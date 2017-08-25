Phone records highlight the first day of testimony in Sidney Moorer's obstruction of justice trial

Timmonsville police are looking for the men they say shot a woman in her 80s during an attempted robbery Monday night.More >>
Surfside Beach prepared for possible tropical weather by stopping its beach renourishment efforts on Sunday because of rough seas.More >>
The attorney for ousted Conway High School football coach Chuck Jordan believes that leaving Jordan’s case the way it stands now will be disastrous for teachers and coaches everywhere, so he’s asked for a public hearing before the Horry County School Board.More >>
A "no swim" advisory was issued for Horry County and Myrtle Beach on Monday as a tropical system made its way to the Grand Strand.More >>
The catastrophic flooding continues in the city of Houston and it's a story that is incredibly close to home for a member of the WMBF News team.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Two people have died and four have been wounded in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Looters posing as people that needed to be rescued in Houston tried to overtake and shoot at members of the Cajun Navy today. The Cajun Navy posted on their Facebook page that there were shots fired at the boats, but all members are safe. The Cajun Navy is currently on stand down while waiting for a new strategic plan. Louisiana Cajun Navy The Cajun Navy formed over 12 years ago, and have been rescuing stranded flood victims ever since. The group is currently in Housto...More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
The alligator was taken in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon near Natchez.More >>
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >>
