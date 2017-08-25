2017 high school football season continues with Week 1

Kmart announced Thursday that the store at 1610 Church Street in Conway is among the 28 stores closing in November, and liquidation sales could begin as early as next week. The Conway store is scheduled to close in mid-November.More >>
Conway police have identified a man and woman are suspects in the armed robbery of a liquor store on Fourth Avenue on Tuesday evening. Jada Dannielle Rogers, 20, and Vincent Scott Rosenzweig are wanted in connection with the robbery. Police say Rogers is 5-feet-4-inches tall and 100 pounds in weight, and Rosenzweig is 6-feet-2-inches tall and 180 pounds in weight.More >>
The Conway Police Department is investigating a report of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the area of Sawyer Street in Conway in May 2017.More >>
A woman was arrested in Bennettsville for buying drugs with a fake, stolen prescription.More >>
Graduating firefighters with Horry County Fire Rescue will complete recruit training Friday.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 2 hurricane toward Texas, while its outer rainband is now swiping parts of the coast, forecasters said Friday morning.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is in southwest Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Harvey to update the public on the latest details associated with the storm and how it could impact the state.More >>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while...More >>
