2017 high school football season continues with Week 1 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

2017 high school football season continues with Week 1

Myrtle Beach prepares to take on Charlotte Christian Friday afternoon at Ashley Booth Field in Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News) Myrtle Beach prepares to take on Charlotte Christian Friday afternoon at Ashley Booth Field in Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – High school football action resumes across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee with Week 1 action.

Below are a list of games scheduled for Friday night, unless otherwise noted. Scores will be updated throughout the night as they come in.

GAME OF THE WEEK
North Myrtle Beach
Loris

THURSDAY GAME
Hartsville – 26
South Florence – 25

Providence Day
Carolina Forest

Charlotte Christian
Myrtle Beach

Creek Bridge
Latta

Mullins
Dillon

Marion
Hannah Pamplico

Lake View
Johnsonville

Carvers Bay
Georgetown

Waccamaw
St. James

Aynor
Andrew Jackson

Conway
Wando

Lake City
Lakewood

Cheraw
Marlboro County

Timmonsville
East Clarendon

West Florence
Fort Mill

Socastee
North Brunswick

Dillon Christian
Trinity Byrnes

Florence Christian
Laurence Manning Academy

Palmetto Christian
Myrtle Beach Christian

Grace Christian
King’s Academy

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly