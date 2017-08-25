Conway Kmart to close in mid-November; liquidation sales could start next week

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Kmart announced Thursday that the store at 1610 Church Street in Conway is among the 28 stores closing in November, and liquidation sales could begin as early as next week.

The Conway store is scheduled to close in mid-November. Eligible associates impacted by these closures will receive severance and have the chance to apply for open positions at other Kmart and Sears stores, according to a news release from Sears Holdings, the company that owns Kmart.

Liquidation sales could begin as early as August 31 at the stores that are closing, the release states.

Sears Holdings mentioned the closings during the Q2 2017 financial results announcement to associates, according to the news release. The closings come as the company continues to transform their business model so their physical stores and digital capabilities meet the needs and preferences of customers.

See a full list of store closures below:

