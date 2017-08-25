UPDATE: Two arrested for robbing Conway liquor store at knife point

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Two suspects are behind bars after they robbed Stalvey’s Discount Liquor Store on Tuesday.

Vincent Rosenzweig, 28, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested Saturday and charged with armed robbery and two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Jada Rogers, 20, of Charlotte, North Carolina was also arrested Saturday and charged with accessory after the fact to a felony.

According to a news release, officers responded to 1605 Fourth Avenue at about 6:46 p.m. Tuesday for an armed robbery call.

Rosenzweig, armed with a knife, robbed Stalvey’s Discount Liquor Store and drove off with Rogers.

They’re both being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Bond has not been set.

