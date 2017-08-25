UPDATE: Two arrested for robbing Conway liquor store at knife point

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A tropical storm watch is now in effect for Horry and Georgetown Counties. The National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service have issued tropical storm watches for Horry and Georgetown Counties through early Tuesday. A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within 48 hours. A developing area of low pressure off the Coast of the Carolinas will likely become a tropical depression late tonight ...More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to 4491 Mineola Avenue in Little River for a report of a jet-ski accident Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from their Twitter account.
Two people were transported with non-life threatening injuries. One patient was considered critical and the other patient had minor injuries.More >>
Crews were called to Canterbury Apartments in Carolina Forest Sunday afternoon after a car crashed into an apartment building. According to Mark Nuget with Horry County Fire Rescue, the car crashed into the building around 3:00. No injuries were reported. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating to cause of the accident.More >>
Two suspects are behind bars after they robbed Stalvey’s Discount Liquor Store on Tuesday.More >>
A Florence man has been charged with attempted murder after getting into a physical altercation and reportedly firing a gun at another man Saturday night, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence County Police Department. Florence Police were called to the 1100 block of June Lane around 5:30 Saturday night in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered Jaidonn E. James had reportedly shot at another man and a physical fight ensued.More >>
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.More >>
A disturbance in the western Atlantic is likely to become a Tropical Depression or a Tropical Storm in the next couple of days, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
