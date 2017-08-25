Conway police seek man, woman accused of robbing liquor store

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway police have identified a man and woman are suspects in the armed robbery of a liquor store on Fourth Avenue on Tuesday evening.

Jada Dannielle Rogers, 20, and Vincent Scott Rosenzweig are wanted in connection with the robbery. Police say Rogers is 5-feet-4-inches tall and 100 pounds in weight, and Rosenzweig is 6-feet-2-inches tall and 180 pounds in weight.

According to a news release, officers responded to 1605 Fourth Avenue at about 6:46 p.m. Tuesday for an armed robbery call.

A man armed with a knife robbed Stalvey’s Discount Liquor Store. The suspects left the scene in a 2012 black Nissan with North Carolina tags DDL9575.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Conway Police at 843-248-1790 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372)

