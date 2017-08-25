Conway police investigate criminal sexual conduct with minor

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is investigating a report of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the area of Sawyer Street in Conway in May.

According to a CPD news release, the crime took place in May. Officers served a warrant and arrested Alison Beth Price, 37, of Conway for third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

