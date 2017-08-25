Win passes to Coastal Uncorked!

WMBF News is giving you the chance to win two 3-day passes to the 7th annual Coastal Uncorked Food, Wine and Spirits Festival!

Coastal Uncorked takes places from September 1 to September 3. Each of the events at this year's festival will take place in the lot near Pavilion Park Central at Broadway at the Beach. The scheduled includes:

Friday, Sept. 1: Chocolate Under the Moon

Saturday, Sept. 2: Brews N' the Beach

Sunday, Sept. 3: Brand Wine Tasting Tent

