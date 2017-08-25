Win passes to Coastal Uncorked!

WMBF News is giving you the chance to win two 3-day passes to the 7th annual Coastal Uncorked Food, Wine and Spirits Festival!
Coastal Uncorked takes places from September 1 to September 3. Each of the events at this year's festival will take place in the lot near Pavilion Park Central at Broadway at the Beach. The scheduled includes:
Friday, Sept. 1: Chocolate Under the Moon
Saturday, Sept. 2: Brews N' the Beach
Sunday, Sept. 3: Brand Wine Tasting Tent
Click here for more information on Coastal Uncorked.
View the official contest rules here.
Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.
918 Frontage Rd. East
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
(843) 839-9623
sarahmiles@wmbfnews.com
(843) 839-9623EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.