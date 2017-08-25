Bennettsville police arrest woman for buying drugs with fake pre - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Bennettsville police arrest woman for buying drugs with fake prescription

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Tonya Miller (Source: BPD) Tonya Miller (Source: BPD)

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A woman was arrested in Bennettsville for buying drugs with a fake, stolen prescription.

According to a BPD Facebook post, Tonya Miller stole the prescription from a doctor’s office in Columbia. Miller is in the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly