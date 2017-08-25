How much homework help to give your child

Find all the news and information you need for the 2015-2016 school year hereMore >>
Find all the news and information you need for the 2015-2016 school year hereMore >>
The Conway Police Department is investigating a report of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the area of Sawyer Street in Conway in May 2017.More >>
The Conway Police Department is investigating a report of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the area of Sawyer Street in Conway in May 2017.More >>
Back to school means back to homework, and this can be a rough area for some children outside the classroom. Teachers give students homework with the assumption that it will come back and be completed by the child, but some teachers have homework turned in and they can tell it has been done completely by the parent.More >>
Back to school means back to homework, and this can be a rough area for some children outside the classroom. Teachers give students homework with the assumption that it will come back and be completed by the child, but some teachers have homework turned in and they can tell it has been done completely by the parent.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed an executive order directing state agencies to stop providing funds to any medical practice affiliated with an abortion clinic.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed an executive order directing state agencies to stop providing funds to any medical practice affiliated with an abortion clinic.More >>
Graduating firefighters with Horry County Fire Rescue will complete recruit training Friday.More >>
Graduating firefighters with Horry County Fire Rescue will complete recruit training Friday.More >>
A woman was arrested in Bennettsville for buying drugs with a fake, stolen prescription.More >>
A woman was arrested in Bennettsville for buying drugs with a fake, stolen prescription.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
Florida has conducted its first execution in more than 18 months with the help of a drug that has never been used previously in any U.S. execution.More >>
Florida has conducted its first execution in more than 18 months with the help of a drug that has never been used previously in any U.S. execution.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.More >>
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.More >>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”More >>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
A court will rule Friday in a bribery case against the billionaire heir to the Samsung empire that fed public anger leading to the ouster of Park Geun-hye as South Korea's president.More >>
A court will rule Friday in a bribery case against the billionaire heir to the Samsung empire that fed public anger leading to the ouster of Park Geun-hye as South Korea's president.More >>
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.More >>
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.More >>