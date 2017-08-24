New Florence judicial center still scheduled to open in early 2018

The New Florence County Judicial Center on Irby Street is set to open in early 2018. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Construction on the new Florence County Judicial Center continues, with a scheduled opening in early 2018.

According to a press release from Stevens & Wilkinson, the architecture firm that designed the facility, the $32 million, 120,000-square-foot building is being developed on North Irby Street, across from the existing county administration building.

The three-story structure will be able to house 170 employees and delineate the various functions of the various county courts, the release stated.

The genesis for the project was improving court safety in Florence County. Currently, courtrooms are housed in the Florence County Complex building.

Another need the new building will address is better parking access.

