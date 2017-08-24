Police investigate burglary of Dollar General store in Conway area

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating after it was discovered a Conway-area Dollar General store had been burglarized early Thursday morning.

According to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department, officers were conducting keep checks of Dollar General businesses within the county’s north precinct.

When officers arrived at the location in the 2100 block of S.C. 905 at 5 a.m., they saw a gap between the front doors that seemed “unusually large,” the report stated.

The building was cleared for any potential suspects inside. When officers checked the office area, they noticed surveillance equipment had been taken and the office was reportedly in disarray.

According to the report, the story had previously been checked at 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

