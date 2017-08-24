Police investigate burglary of Dollar General store in Conway area

Construction on the new Florence County Judicial Center continues, with a scheduled opening in early 2018.More >>
Florence School District One is the second school district in South Carolina next to Lexington to implement the coding program in its school district.
Horry County police are investigating after it was discovered a Conway-area Dollar General store had been burglarized early Thursday morning.
Fifteenth circuit solicitor Jimmy Richardson looked determined as he sat at his desk inside the Conway courthouse, discussing what led up to suspected murderer Brandon Council's arrest, and where the case will go from here.
Some are calling it the most epic boxing event to happen in Las Vegas. Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will face off on Saturday. It's a match that many people are anticipating.
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that "he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day."
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.
Hurricane Harvey quickly getting even stronger as it churns over the Gulf of Mexico toward the Texas coast, forecasters said Thursday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Harvey has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane.More >>
The Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness has issued a mandatory order of evacuation for all areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway as of 6:00 a.m. Friday, August 25, due to Hurricane Harvey. The evacuation order includes the communities of Hackberry, Johnson Bayou, Holly Beach, Cameron, Creole, Grand Chenier and Big Lake, according to Cameron Parish OHSEP Director Danny Lavergne.
