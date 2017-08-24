What's Happening: Big fight night, car cruise-ins and more

Fifteenth circuit solicitor Jimmy Richardson looked determined as he sat at his desk inside the Conway courthouse, discussing what led up to suspected murderer Brandon Council's arrest, and where the case will go from here.More >>
Some are calling it the most epic boxing event to happen in Las Vegas. Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will face off on Saturday. It's a match that many people are anticipating.More >>
School will finally be back in session at North Myrtle Beach High School. Originally scheduled to open Wednesday, construction and approved inspection delayed the opening bell.More >>
Beginning with his release from prison on in November of last year and ending with his capture in Greenville, North Carolina, we tracked Brandon Council's path of violence and crime through the Carolinas, including the deadly bank robbery in Conway that left two employees dead. Follow his path in the interactive map here.More >>
Officials with Francis Marion University are asking the state for a stipend for educating a high percentage of in-state students.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
The couple posted the photo on Facebook and asked people what they see in the sonogram.More >>
Thomas was a favorite - and hilarious - guest on "Late Night With David Letterman," where he told the famous "Lone Ranger Story."More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while...More >>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.More >>
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.More >>
