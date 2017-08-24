What's Happening: Big fight night, car cruise-ins and more

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Some are calling it the most epic boxing event to happen in Las Vegas.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will face off on Saturday. It's a match that many people are anticipating.

Big sports places like Dave and Buster's at Broadway at the Beach are featuring the fight.

"We actually have two packages; one is just strictly food, which is about $53 plus tax and fees, and the other package is about $65 and that runs you with food, drink tickets and they both include your cover in the door, and guaranteed seat in our sports lounge," said Beth Ann Meschter, event sales manager for Dave and Buster's.

The place that says you can eat, drink and play offers more than 50 TV screens in the building, so you won't miss a punch.

It's just one of a handful of spots to feature the fight. Over at the 8th Avenue Tiki Bar in Myrtle Beach, fight fans will be offered a $25 cover. Hooters in Myrtle Beach will offer a $30 cover if you reserve a spot early. If not, it's $50 at the door. Both prices are said to include food and drinks.

ISI Elite Training is hosting ISI Fight Night, where the entire family will enjoy food, games and fun. A potluck will offer healthy sides. For more details, click here.

For those who want to see the fight on the big screen, Cinemark Movies at Coastal Grand Mall is offering a package. For more details, click here.

Those not interested in the big match will find a number of other options. The Myrtle Beach Speedway will host a cruise-in Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. The evening will include a car-themed movie with audio transmitted over FM radio, allowing it to be watched from your vehicle.

The 2017 Grand Strand Pride Business Expo will feature exhibits from gay-owned, gay-managed or gay-friendly businesses that are proud to market to the local gay community. Come meet the top professionals in the medical, legal, financial, real estate and retail fields, just to name a few. The event takes place Saturday at the Marina Inn at Grand Dunes ballroom.

The Coastal Business Guild Expo will run from 4 to 7 p.m. and is free to the public. A cash bar will be available. The Grand Strand Pride Gala will run from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. and will feature a plated dinner, musical entertainment by the award-winning band Sea Cruz, dancing and more. Advance tickets are required for the gala.

In Florence, the Top Gun Sports Top Gun Arm Guards Championships will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Freedom Florence Recreational Complex, located at 1515 Freedom Blvd. in Florence. Most areas are accessible to the public and there is no charge. However, there may be some softball and baseball tournament games that require an admission fee.

Join the Florence Downtown Development Corporation, along with the city of Florence, for Florence After Five, a free concert on South Dargan Street between Evans and Cheves streets in downtown Florence. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, with the band kicking off at 6 p.m. There will be food and beverages available at the event.

Sales are made via tickets that can be purchased at the ticket booth located near the Waters Building. Look for the giant ticket flag. August's featured band is Grains of Sand. After the Florence After Five concert, enjoy Painted Man in the Renaissance Dining Courtyard at 8 p.m.

The Florence Film Society returns this month with the Florence Film Society Short Film Spotlight at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Dolce Vita Café. The four short films that will be screened are all created by Florence-area filmmakers.

Following the screenings, there will be a panel discussion and audience Q&A featuring each of the filmmakers. The four films to be screened and the filmmakers participating include: Glass by Christina Xan and Christian Brunetti; J. by Randy Branch; [Work Stories] by Daniel Scott McWilliams; and MONA by Jacob Suggs.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.