Rhodes officially seeks fourth term as Myrtle Beach mayor

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes will fight to retain the city’s top political spot this fall.

On Thursday, Rhodes filed for his fourth mayoral campaign. He has run three previous times and was elected each term.

According to the mayor, the job is not as easy as it looks.

“You don't just walk in, take over and say, ‘We're going to do this and do that,’” Rhodes said. “You have to put your ideas out and you have to see how you're going to develop those ideas, and it's all about the relationships.”

Rhodes added that he is very proud of what has been accomplished during his last 12 years in office. He said he has remained focused on building relationships with those in Columbia and Washington D.C. in order to help take Myrtle Beach to the next level.

If re-elected, Rhodes wants to finish the downtown redevelopment.

“We're looking for a lot of new construction to take place in the next two to three years that's going to take us to another level and what that will do is give us an opportunity to show that we're all about bringing new business in, we're all about redevelopment,” he said.

Rhodes will face a lot of competition if he is to maintain his job.

Three other contenders have announced their intention to run for mayor, including businesswoman Brenda Bethune, former Myrtle Beach mayor Mark McBride and small business owner Ed Carey.

The general election is Nov. 7.

