Memorial funds established in memory of victims of deadly CresCom Bank robbery

On Thursday, Rhodes filed for his fourth mayoral campaign. He has run three previous times and was elected each term.More >>
Beginning with his release from prison on in November of last year and ending with his capture in Greenville, North Carolina, we tracked Brandon Council's path of violence and crime through the Carolinas, including the deadly bank robbery in Conway that left two employees dead. Follow his path in the interactive map here.More >>
Memorial funds have been established to remember the two victims of Monday’s deadly shooting at the Conway CresCom Bank location.More >>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”More >>
Officials confirmed that Friday's game between Myrtle Beach High School and Charlotte Christian has been moved to Ashley Booth Field. The Myrtle Beach Fire Marshal has determined 1,500 football fans can safely fit in Ashley Booth Field. Battalion Chief Bruce Arnel tells WMBF News it was the agency’s job to figure out how many people the new site can safely hold.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
Thomas was a favorite - and hilarious - guest on "Late Night With David Letterman," where he told the famous "Lone Ranger Story."More >>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.More >>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
Hurricane Harvey quickly getting even stronger as it churns over the Gulf of Mexico toward the Texas coast, forecasters said Thursday afternoon.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
Jamoni Merritt, 11, has bounced back two weeks after suffering second-and third-degree burns on 85 percent of her face.More >>
