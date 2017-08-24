Memorial funds established in memory of victims of deadly CresCom Bank robbery

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Memorial funds have been established to remember the two victims of Monday’s deadly shooting at the Conway CresCom Bank location.

Advancing the Kingdom Church in Conway has started two monetary funds to support the family of Katie Skeen, 36, one of the victims.

“Katie Skeen was an integral part of our church family,” a press release stated. “Her infectious smile, warm personality and love for people come from her deep, personal relationship with God. Her love for God and her family has made a deep and lasting impact.

According to the release, Skeen was instrumental in establishing the “Miles for Miles Foundation,” which is in memory of church pastor’s 16-year-old son.

One of the funds is through the Miles for Miles Foundation. Contributions can be made at any Anderson Brothers Bank location.

Contributions for the second – the CresCom Bank Skeen Educational Fund – can be made at any CresCom Bank, the release stated.

According to an obituary, memorial donations for Donna Major, 59, can be made to the Major Grandchildren's Scholarship Fund, care of CresCom Bank, or to the Coastline Women’s Center, located at 1607 Ninth Avenue in Conway.

Major was remembered as "a sacrificial mother and grandmother and a devoted wife who loved her husband dearly," the obituary stated. She was also described as an avid quilter.

Both Skeen and Major died during an armed robbery Monday at the Conway CresCom Bank location. Brandon Council, 32, of Wilson, N.C., was arrested Wednesday and charged with the murders.

Since Monday’s robbery, many in the Conway area and across the Grand Strand have come out to show support for the families of the two victims.

A press release from the Conway Chamber of Commerce stated that current board president Travis Dannelly worked directly with Skeen and Major at CresCom.

“It was my honor and privilege to have worked with two of the finest ladies that have ever graced our world,” Dannelly said in a statement. “They exemplified what hard work, dedication and community was by their daily walk in this world yet more so by their actions. The tragic event that took them from us Monday will not be the lasting memory; the lasting impact and impressionable moments they had on their families, friends and community will be. Thank you to the Conway community for your support during this challenging time.”

Visitation for Skeen will be Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Johnson Funeral Home in Aynor. Funeral services will take place Friday at 11 a.m. at Advancing the Kingdom Church.

A celebration of life service for Major will be held on Sunday at 5 p.m. At NewSpring Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.