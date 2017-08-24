LIVE: Massachusetts Powerball winner to come forward

Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”More >>
Police in Laurinburg, NC are looking for Phillip John Graham.
Officials confirmed that Friday's game between Myrtle Beach High School and Charlotte Christian has been moved to Ashley Booth Field. The Myrtle Beach Fire Marshal has determined 1,500 football fans can safely fit in Ashley Booth Field. Battalion Chief Bruce Arnel tells WMBF News it was the agency's job to figure out how many people the new site can safely hold.
While no South Carolinian took home the massive $758 million Powerball jackpot overnight, 12 state residents in particular won thousands of dollars as a result of numbers pulled.
One of the schools that welcomed students was the brand new St. James Intermediate School. With it comes a new transportation system as well.
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."
Dispatchers say police are responding to an incident in downtown Charleston.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.
The children's parents were charged with felony child endangerment.
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.
Video shows eight cheerleaders repeatedly being pushed down into the splits while their arms are held up by fellow teammates, making each girl unable to move herself out of the position.
The 77-year-old woman was beaten and held hostage for two days before she managed to slip out of her house while her family was sleeping.
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.
