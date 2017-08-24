FMU seeks stipend for success in educating home-grown students

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Officials with Francis Marion University are asking the state for a stipend for educating a high percentage of in-state students.

FMU President Dr. Fred Carter said the university will soon ask the state for $750,000 to help offset the cost of educating state students.

Right now, colleges such as Clemson, the University of South Carolina and Coastal Carolina University recruit more out-of-state students and often need a funding boost from the state because of the shortfall.

Carter said he will make a more formal proposal to the legislature soon.

“Those schools like us that enroll a substantially high number of South Carolinians - and in our case it’s 95 percent - I think we are due an additional supplement from the state," Carter said.

Carter believes legislators will respond well to his proposal because the university is upholding its commitment to the people and students of the state.

If state officials decided to honor the request, Carter said the stipend will go toward improving education by pumping the money into the STEM program, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

“We will ask for $750,000 this year in reoccurring appropriation as a supplement for educating as high of a percentage of in-state students as we do,” Carter said.

