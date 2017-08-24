U.S. attorney sets hearing date for Conway bank robber

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – United States Attorney Beth Drake announced Thursday morning a hearing has been set for accused Conway bank robber Brandon Michael Council.

According to a news release, the hearing will take place at 2 p.m. in the federal courthouse in Greenville, NC, located at 216 South Evans Street.

Council was charged with armed bank robbery with a deadly weapon resulting in death and use, carry, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence in what the release calls a criminal complaint.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Conway Police Department, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Horry County Police Department, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the Wilson Police Department, the Greenville Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the United States Marshal’s Service investigated.

