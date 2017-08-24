U.S. attorney sets hearing date for Conway bank robber

Officials confirmed that Friday's game between Myrtle Beach High School and Charlotte Christian has been moved to Ashley Booth Field. The Myrtle Beach Fire Marshal has determined 1,500 football fans can safely fit in Ashley Booth Field. Battalion Chief Bruce Arnel tells WMBF News it was the agency’s job to figure out how many people the new site can safely hold.More >>
United States Attorney Beth Drake announced Thursday morning a hearing has been set for accused Conway bank robber Brandon Michael Council.More >>
While no South Carolinian took home the massive $758 million Powerball jackpot overnight, 12 state residents in particular won thousands of dollars as a result of numbers pulled.More >>
One of the schools that welcomed students was the brand new St. James Intermediate School. With it comes a new transportation system as well.More >>
The man accused of robbing CresCom Bank in Conway and murdering two bank employees Monday afternoon is behind bars in North Carolina. Some might be wondering what’s next for Brandon Michael Council. So WMBF News caught up with former prosecutor Brad Richardson to find out what might happen. He says the process will probably start with extradition.More >>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while...More >>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
The 77-year-old woman was beaten and held hostage for two days before she managed to slip out of her house while her family was sleeping.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.More >>
The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says a body found by Malaysian forces is not one of the sailors missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker.More >>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.More >>
