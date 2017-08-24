Myrtle Beach High game moved; MBFR, MBPD involved in plan to regroup

MBFR and MBPD are involved in the effort to relocate the MBHS football game to Ashley Booth Field. (Source: Facebook) .

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach School athletic director expects Friday's game between Myrtle Beach High School and Charlotte Christian to be just as exciting as it would have been, despite the announced move to Ashley Booth Field and earlier kickoff.

John Cahill says school leaders met with City of Myrtle Beach officials Thursday morning to make sure a plan for Friday is in place. The game will be played at 4 p.m. ahead of the previously scheduled Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach game at the same venue.

Cahill tells WMBF News one change fans need to be prepared for, there will only be one stadium entrance. It will be off of 33rd Avenue North. Cahill says it means fans who typically park at Myrtle Beach High School will have a longer walk to get into the stadium.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Marshal has determined 1,500 football fans can safely fit in Ashley Booth Field. Battalion Chief Bruce Arnel tells WMBF News it was the agency’s job to figure out how many people the new site can safely hold. He says there will be no added bleachers for the game.

Myrtle Beach Police officials are putting together a traffic plan to accommodate fans getting to the 4 p.m. kickoff. Cahill says it will be the typical traffic plan for a Myrtle Beach home game, simply moved up in time. Officials will be ready to get cars in and out smoothly between the two games.

There is a silver lining to the change, the Myrtle Beach Seahawks Booster Club will be able to sell merchandise at the game. The group’s marketing director Carolyn Swanson says North Myrtle Beach High School was not going to allow merchandise sales. Swanson says the City of Myrtle Beach is handling concession sales.

Cahill says the school originally planned to play this game at Coastal Carolina University. He says CCU informed MBHS the stadium would not be ready a month ago so North Myrtle Beach was picked as the alternative. Cahill did a walk through of the facility Tuesday and says the field was saturated at that point. It was determined, with more rain expected, the field would not be a playable surface by Friday.

The completion date for the renovation of Myrtle Beach High School's home stadium, Doug Shaw Stadium, is set for August 31.

