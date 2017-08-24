Laurinburg police seek suspect in shooting, assault on officer

LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) – Police in Laurinburg, NC are looking for Phillip John Graham.

According to an LPD news release, Phillip John Graham is suspected of shooting into a car Friday night.

Phillip John Graham was charged with discharge of a weapon into an occupied moving vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and larceny from the person. He was also charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule I substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver a schedule one substance.

He was also charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver a schedule one substance, possession with intent to manufacture a schedule two controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, discharge of a firearm in city limits and injury to personal property.

Call 910-276-3211 with information on his whereabouts.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.