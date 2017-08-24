Cyberbullying: how to spot the signs

The man accused of robbing CresCom Bank in Conway and murdering two bank employees Monday afternoon is behind bars in North Carolina. Some might be wondering what’s next for Brandon Michael Council. So WMBF News caught up with former prosecutor Brad Richardson to find out what might happen. He says the process will probably start with extradition.More >>
As your kids head back to school, it's important for them to know they can talk to teachers or parents about cyberbullying. Although cyberbullying can be discreet, there are ways to spot the signs your child may be victim to it.
Strong storms moving through the Grand Strand and Pee Dee overnight caused a number of power outages, along with issues on the roads. The number of outages reported by Duke Energy Progress have fallen since the worst of the storms moved through early Thursday.
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.
According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue that was posted shortly after 11 p.m., units responded to the 100 block of Greenside Villas Drive for the third-floor condo fire.
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.
The 77-year-old woman was beaten and held hostage for two days before she managed to slip out of her house while her family was sleeping.
The children's parents were charged with felony child endangerment.
Burned remains found on the mother's farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while...
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.
Tuesday's incident was captured on cellphone video, which shows the exact moment the 16-year-old student swung at the teacher.
