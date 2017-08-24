Power outages, traffic light defects reported from overnight storms

Strong storms moving through the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are causing a number of power outages, along with issues on the roads. As of 1:30 a.m. Thursday, 3,273 Duke Energy Progress customers are without power in both North and South Carolina. In our viewing area, Marion County is experiencing the greatest number of outages with 1,094 people without power.More >>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.More >>
According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue that was posted shortly after 11 p.m., units responded to the 100 block of Greenside Villas Drive for the third-floor condo fire.More >>
South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice hosted an anti-drug task force summit at the Dr's. Bruce and Lee Foundation Library on Wednesday to bring light to the drug epidemic he said the region is facing.More >>
One of the schools that welcomed students was the brand new St. James Intermediate School. With it comes a new transportation system as well.More >>
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.More >>
