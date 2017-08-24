Power outages, traffic light defects reported from overnight storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Strong storms moving through the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are causing a number of power outages, along with issues on the roads.

As of 1:30 a.m. Thursday, 3,273 Duke Energy Progress customers are without power in both North and South Carolina. In our viewing area, Marion County is experiencing the greatest number of outages with 1,094 people without power. In Florence County the utility is reporting 598 customers affected by the outage, as well as 141 in Dillon County, 46 in Darlington County. There are also a small number of outages reported in Horry and Marlboro Counties.

Due to the storms, there are a number of traffic light defects reported by South Carolina Highway Patrol. The agency's online reporting system says traffic lights are out in Horry County at the intersection of Highway 90 and Highway 17, as well as Church Street in front of Conway High School. Power lines are also reported in the road along Highway 905 at Highway 22.

The heavy rain is also causing flooding in the Northbound lanes of US 52 in Florence County and on Pamlico Highway.

