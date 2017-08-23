Former prosecutor talks possible future for Conway bank robber

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Former prosecutor Brad Richardson says the death penalty could be considered for Council.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The man accused of robbing CresCom Bank in Conway and murdering two bank employees Monday afternoon is behind bars in North Carolina.

Some might be wondering what’s next for Brandon Michael Council. So WMBF News caught up with former prosecutor Brad Richardson to find out what might happen.

He says the process will probably start with extradition.

“To gain jurisdiction over him, the state of South Carolina would have to file extradition on Mr. Council,” Richardson said. “They’d have to make a showing that they have a valid arrest warrant and that justice is served by him being extradited to the state.”

Richardson says in his expert opinion, extradition to South Carolina is likely.

“As a native South Carolinian who practices here who used to prosecute here, I would say we [South Carolina] have the best claim on him,” Richardson said. “We have the most serious crime here. And the people of Horry County deserve to be heard on this.”

Some people in Horry County think the death penalty should be considered.

“I hope he gets what he deserves,” Chris Waterman of Conway said. “I don’t know if South Carolina has the death penalty, but I think he should be one of the ones that could possibly be in that chair.”

South Carolina does have the death penalty, and Richardson says the case is still in its infancy, but the death penalty can’t be ruled out.

“At the very least, it’s two murders,” Richardson said. “He’d be eligible for a sentence of life without parole in South Carolina. If they go the capital route, then if he’s convicted, it would be a bifurcated trial. There would be a guilt phase to determine whether the defendant is guilty of the crimes, and if so, there would be a second part of the trial determining whether the death penalty should be imposed. If they don’t get the death penalty on that, then he would be sentenced to life in prison.”

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.