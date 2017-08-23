No one injured in Little River area condo fire caused by lightning strike

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters are on the scene of a condominium fire in the Little River area.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue that was posted shortly after 11 p.m., units responded to the 100 block of Greenside Villas Drive for the third-floor condo fire.

Firefighters said it was the result of a lightning strike. It was brought under control by the first arriving units.

HCFR Lt. Mark Nugent said there were no injuries reported.

