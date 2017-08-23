No one injured in Little River area condo fire caused by lightning strike

The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.More >>
According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue that was posted shortly after 11 p.m., units responded to the 100 block of Greenside Villas Drive for the third-floor condo fire.More >>
South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice hosted an anti-drug task force summit at the Dr's. Bruce and Lee Foundation Library on Wednesday to bring light to the drug epidemic he said the region is facing.More >>
One of the schools that welcomed students was the brand new St. James Intermediate School. With it comes a new transportation system as well.More >>
Students at North Myrtle Beach High School won't be reporting for class on Thursday, a day after the rest of Horry County students had their first day of school.More >>
The winning numbers in the $700 million Powerball lottery are 06-07-16-23-26, and the Powerball is 04.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.More >>
