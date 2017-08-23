Myrtle Beach Seahawks to face Charlotte Christian at Ashley Booth Field

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Seahawks will take on Charlotte Christian on Friday at Ashley Booth Field instead of Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium, according to head coach Mickey Wilson.

Wilson added the game is set for 4 p.m. on Friday.

Ashley Booth is located adjacent to Doug Shaw Stadium.

.@MBSeahawks_FB Head Coach Mickey Wilson confirming earlier reports. Seahawks will play Charlotte Christian at 4pm Friday at Ashley Booth. — Dan Fanning (@DanFanningWMBF) August 23, 2017

