Myrtle Beach Seahawks to face Charlotte Christian at Ashley Booth Field

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Seahawks will take on Charlotte Christian on Friday at Ashley Booth Field instead of Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium, according to head coach Mickey Wilson.

Wilson added the game is set for 4 p.m. on Friday.

Ashley Booth is located adjacent to Doug Shaw Stadium.

