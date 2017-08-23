FIRST ALERT: Harvey likely to bring significant flooding to Texas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Tropical Depression Harvey will likely intensify and bring significant flooding concerns to Texas by the weekend.

Harvey is just a tropical depression right now, but will likely intensify into a strong tropical storm or perhaps a category one hurricane as it nears the Texas coast by late Friday. The storm is expected to slowly meander near or just onshore of the Texas coast through the weekend and perhaps all the way through early next week.

The slow moving storm is likely to dump torrential rain on much of the Texas coast. Rain totals could reach as high as 15 to 20 inches across much of the region including Houston, Corpus Christi and San Antonio. Significant flooding is likely in these areas.

Harvey will have no impact on the weather across the Carolinas.