FIRST ALERT: Storms give way to lower humidity

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Showers and storms are likely tonight and into Thursday before slightly cooler and less humid weather moves in for the weekend.

A cold front will approach the Carolinas tonight. Ahead of the front, showers and storms will be likely at times late this evening and tonight. The risk of severe weather is very low, but some of the storms will likely produce locally heavy rain and frequent lightning. It will be another muggy night with temperatures in the middle and upper 70s.

Thursday will see the risk of pop up showers and storms. There will likely be some lingering rain along the Grand Strand early in the morning, followed by more scattered activity in the afternoon and evening as the cold front moves through. Temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 80s.

Slightly cooler and less humid weather filters in behind the front for Friday into the weekend. Daytime temperatures will reach the middle 80s with overnight readings in the upper 60s to near 70. Lower humidity will allow for a much more comfortable feel than what we've seen recently.