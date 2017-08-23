Opening of North Myrtle Beach High School delayed another day

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Students at North Myrtle Beach High School won't be reporting for class on Thursday, a day after the rest of Horry County students had their first day of school.

According to Principal Trevor Strawderman, teachers will report at the regular time on Thursday. Students will report to class on Friday.

A NMBHS Facebook post from Monday stated construction issues delayed first-day preparations and the school would not open for the first day of class on Wednesday.

Strawderman added that the school did pass inspection on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.