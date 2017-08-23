Conway dentist accused of illegally obtaining hydrocodone for personal use

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway dentist is facing a charge after allegedly obtaining hydrocodone for his own personal use.

According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Richard Howard Bond, 73, of Myrtle Beach, was booked Friday for violation of the drug distribution law for non-controlled, imitation controlled substance.

An arrest warrant stated that between May 9, 2016 and July 11, 2017, the suspect did unlawfully obtain a quantity of hydrocodone by ordering it from a wholesaler for his own personal use.

The suspect allegedly obtained the hydrocodone while working as a licensed dentist at Dental Wellness Center in Conway, the warrant stated.

