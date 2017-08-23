Man charged in connection with a fight in McColl that ended in a deadly shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One man was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly Monday shooting that happened in the McColl area.

According to a press release from the McColl Police Department, Antonio Anderson, 33, faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was set for arraignment Wednesday afternoon.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, officers responded to McColl Stop and Shop on North Main Street following a report of a fight in progress. While headed to the scene, law enforcement was advised that shots had been fired and one man had been struck, the release stated.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the victim, 30-year-old Alonzo Lampkin, with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to McColl police. The Bennettsville man was taken to a location in Marlboro County before being airlifted to McLeod Regional Medical Center.

Lampkin died from his injuries on Tuesday morning.

Information obtained from witnesses and video surveillance footage reportedly indicated the victim and the suspect were fighting inside the store before eventually moving to the parking lot. According to the release, Anderson allegedly retrieved a firearm and shot Lampkin once in the chest.

The suspect remained on scene until officers arrived, the release stated. Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.