Deal Diva: Free A+ apps families can download for back to school

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Getting back in the school routine can sometimes be difficult, but there are a few free apps the entire family can use to stay organized throughout the school year.

Cozi is an organizer and planner app for the entire family. It helps coordinate and communicate everyone's schedule and activities. You can track grocery lists and manage to-do lists. It keeps the whole family on the same page. Best of all, it is free and available on iOS and Android.

Life 360 lets users keep up with where everyone in the family is. You don't have worry when they're not answering your texts or phone calls because the user can just open the app and instantly see their loved one's location on a map. The map gives locations for everyone listed in their private circle. Users can even receive alerts when family members leave or arrive at a location.

Socractic is like a digital tutor. If you have tough homework questions, just take a picture of a question and this app will use artificial intelligence to figure out which concepts you need to know. It will also share explanations and resources to help you complete your assignment. Find information for subjects like biology, anatomy, physics, trigonometry and precalculus. Socratic is on any iOS or Android device.

The My Homework app is a great tool to help your student get better organized for the school year. This student planner app lets your child easily access classes and assignments so they'll never forget because they can set alerts on due dates.

Quizlet is just like flashcards for your smartphone. Create your own or choose from millions created by other students. The app even lets you study with other learners from over 100 countries. There are more than 140 millions sets covering anything from basic Spanish and AP history.

