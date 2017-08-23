Man wanted in connection with double-murder, bank robbery in police custody

One man was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly Monday shooting that happened in the McColl area.More >>
One man was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly Monday shooting that happened in the McColl area.More >>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.More >>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.More >>
A BB gun was brought into Waccamaw Elementary by a student on the first day of school, a spokesperson for Horry County Schools confirmed. A 6-year-old boy in first grade showed up with the BB gun in his backpack, confirmed HCS spokeswoman Teal Britton.More >>
A BB gun was brought into Waccamaw Elementary by a student on the first day of school, a spokesperson for Horry County Schools confirmed. A 6-year-old boy in first grade showed up with the BB gun in his backpack, confirmed HCS spokeswoman Teal Britton.More >>
“Integrity, common sense and Elvis have a lot in common with me. We’ve all left the building.” With that, Surfside Beach resident Betty Lowery stormed out of the Surfside Beach town council meeting Tuesday night after having submitted her resignation from the town’s Planning Commission. Her resignation followed that of Sandra Elliott who earlier had also resigned from the same commission.More >>
“Integrity, common sense and Elvis have a lot in common with me. We’ve all left the building.” With that, Surfside Beach resident Betty Lowery stormed out of the Surfside Beach town council meeting Tuesday night after having submitted her resignation from the town’s Planning Commission. Her resignation followed that of Sandra Elliott who earlier had also resigned from the same commission.More >>
An anti-drug task force summit will take place in Florence Wednesday.More >>
An anti-drug task force summit will take place in Florence Wednesday.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.More >>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
Enjoy Disney on Netflix while you can. Several classics are coming to the streaming service in September.More >>
Enjoy Disney on Netflix while you can. Several classics are coming to the streaming service in September.More >>
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.More >>
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.More >>
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.More >>
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.More >>
The group is called "Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps." It's a religious sect that was founded in Sacramento in the early 1980s.More >>
The group is called "Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps." It's a religious sect that was founded in Sacramento in the early 1980s.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>