Man wanted in connection with double-murder, bank robbery in Conway in custody

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody, Horry County Police confirmed.

Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon. He was also wanted for a bank robbery in Wilson, North Carolina on August 11.

Conway Police news conference at 2 p.m.

Conway Police are holding a news conference at 2 p.m. to update the public on a new tip line and the announcement of reward in connection with the murders of two CresCom Bank employees during a robbery on Monday.

The conference will be held at 2 p.m. at the City of Conway Public Safety building, and will include the City of Conway mayor, the Conway Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, and the CresCom Bank.

Wednesday activity in Horry County

SLED agents are in Horry County, possibly in the Loris area, assisting the Conway Police Department with the investigation on Wednesday, confirmed SLED spokesman Thom Berry. Conway Police later stated that they have confirmed with SLED that nothing was found or confirmed in the Loris Area.

'Person of interest' identified Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Conway Police Department identified a person of interest in the investigation, 32-year-old Brian Michael Council, of Wilson, North Carolina.Council is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to a Conway Police news release. He may have changed his hairstyle, and Conway Police have released pictures of him with both long and short hair.

Council is wanted for a separate bank robbery in Wilson on August 11, according to police. A BB&T branch was robbed, but police said no one was injured in that robbery. Records show Council was released from prison on July 31, 2017 after serving a 7.5 year sentence for larceny over $1,000, and being a habitual felon, meaning he has been convicted of three or more felony charges.

Two CresCom employees killed identified Tuesday

Also on Tuesday, the county coroner’s office identified the two employees who were killed during the robbery: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway, and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea.

“These women were not just workers at CresCom Bank, they were wives and they were mothers and they had children,” said friend Jeannie Smith.

The robbery

Conway Police Lt. Selena Small said the robbery occurred around 1:15 p.m. Monday at the branch located in the 1200 block of 16th Avenue in Conway.

According to Small, the suspect may have left in a white Chrysler, with a license plate number IZM457 and tinted windows.

Agents with the FBI have been called in to assist with the investigation, along with other agencies.

