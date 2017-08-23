Man wanted in connection with double-murder, bank robbery in Conway in custody

The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody, Horry County Police confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon. He was also wanted for a bank robbery in Wilson, North Carolina on August 11. WMBF News is working to learn more about Council's apprehension.More >>
A BB gun was brought into Waccamaw Elementary by a student on the first day of school, a spokesperson for Horry County Schools confirmed. A 6-year-old boy in first grade showed up with the BB gun in his backpack, confirmed HCS spokeswoman Teal Britton.More >>
“Integrity, common sense and Elvis have a lot in common with me. We’ve all left the building.” With that, Surfside Beach resident Betty Lowery stormed out of the Surfside Beach town council meeting Tuesday night after having submitted her resignation from the town’s Planning Commission. Her resignation followed that of Sandra Elliott who earlier had also resigned from the same commission.More >>
An anti-drug task force summit will take place in Florence Wednesday.More >>
Students in the Pee Dee are heading back to school on Thursday, and Grand Strand students will be heading back next week. Send us your pictures of your kids heading back to school!More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
Enjoy Disney on Netflix while you can. Several classics are coming to the streaming service in September.More >>
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and hurricane-force winds.More >>
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."More >>
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.More >>
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.More >>
The group is called "Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps." It's a religious sect that was founded in Sacramento in the early 1980s.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
The pigs were given a six-month stay of execution when they were rescued from the burning barn.More >>
One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.More >>
