BB gun found in first grader's backpack on first day of school

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Google Street View image of Waccamaw Elementary School. (Source: Google) Google Street View image of Waccamaw Elementary School. (Source: Google)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A BB gun was brought into Waccamaw Elementary by a student on the first day of school, a spokesperson for Horry County Schools confirmed.

A 6-year-old boy in first grade showed up with the BB gun in his backpack, confirmed HCS spokeswoman Teal Britton. Both the student and the backpack were removed from the room.

Britton said the student did the right thing by going to his teacher first thing in the morning; the student said he didn’t know it was in there and indicated his mother put it in there.

The child’s mother has been to the school and met with school administration and the police department, Britton added.

No other child saw the BB gun, and no one was hurt.

