BB gun found in first grader’s backpack on first day of school

Find all the news and information you need for the 2015-2016 school year hereMore >>
A BB gun was brought into Waccamaw Elementary by a student on the first day of school, a spokesperson for Horry County Schools confirmed. A 6-year-old boy in first grade showed up with the BB gun in his backpack, confirmed HCS spokeswoman Teal Britton.More >>
“Integrity, common sense and Elvis have a lot in common with me. We’ve all left the building.” With that, Surfside Beach resident Betty Lowery stormed out of the Surfside Beach town council meeting Tuesday night after having submitted her resignation from the town’s Planning Commission. Her resignation followed that of Sandra Elliott who earlier had also resigned from the same commission.More >>
An anti-drug task force summit will take place in Florence Wednesday.More >>
Students in the Pee Dee are heading back to school on Thursday, and Grand Strand students will be heading back next week. Send us your pictures of your kids heading back to school!More >>
Wednesday, August 23 is back to school day for students at Horry County Schools! Here's everything you need to know to be ready for the first day of school.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
Enjoy Disney on Netflix while you can. Several classics are coming to the streaming service in September.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.More >>
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and hurricane-force winds.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."More >>
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.More >>
