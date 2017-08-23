Anti-drug task force summit to take place in Florence - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Anti-drug task force summit to take place in Florence

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – An anti-drug task force summit will take place in Florence Wednesday.

According to a City of Lake City Facebook post, the event will aim to combat drug and alcohol abuse. Professionals in the industry will share insights.

