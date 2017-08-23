Volunteers to 'Rock the Stop' at bus stop in Myrtle Beach Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The second annual “Rock The Stop” event will be held Wednesday morning from 6:15 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Spivey and King Street in the Booker T. Washington community in Myrtle Beach.

“Leaders from the Booker T. Washington, Harlem, The Alley and RacePath neighborhoods are teaming up to provide a light breakfast, along with positive energy and words of encouragement to both parents and children who eagerly await the arrival of the bus,” states a news release for the event. “The intent of Rock the stop is to increase engagement and build relationships between community leaders and the youth which they serve.”

Last year, over a dozen bus stops and communities rocked their own stops with volunteers and donations.

“I just wanted the kids in our community to feel supported in their return to school, for a lot of them they are transitioning from elementary to middle or middle to high school. That can be a really nerve racking process for them,” said Alfreda Funnye, the founder of Rock The Stop. “The kids in my community should know that they always have someone to come to in their time of need regardless of the situation. However to have a relationship of that nature there must be a foundation of trust between leaders and those who they serve. Many of us grew up in these same neighborhoods and know what it takes to overcome the adversities and obstacles; therefore it’s only right that we not only be their voice but a catalyst for change.”

